Russian auto racer Mazepin says ready to be back to Formula One if sanctions lifted

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian auto racer Nikita Mazepin told journalists on Tuesday that he was in good shape and ready to come back to FIA Formula One Championships as soon as the previously imposed sanctions against him are lifted.

"I hope that I will have an opportunity to come back to Formula One. But for now it’s hard to see that happening," he said.

"If the sanctions are lifted, I’m ready. I’m at the proper weight and I’m physically fit to continue racing," he added.

In early March, Mazepin announced that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled to allow him to be back at the international racing tracks, including Formula One competitions. The CJEU ruled on March 2 to clear Russian auto racer Mazepin for participation in Formula One racing and other global racing series as well.

Mazepin, 24, signed a multi-year contract with the Haas F1 Team in December 2020, becoming the fourth Russian racer to compete in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula 1.

On February 5, 2022, FIA Formula One Team Haas announced that it had terminated its contract Mazepin. The US-based F1 team also rescinded its title sponsorship deal with Russia's major fertilizer company Uralkali.

Mazepin’s 2021 F1 racing season for Team Haas alongside Germany’s Mick Schumacher, who is the son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, ended with his best result, as he finished in 14th place.

The Team Haas fleet of race cars was decked out in the colors of the Russian flag during the 2021 season since the title sponsor of the US team was Russia’s major fertilizer company Uralkali. The company’s main owner is Dmitry Mazepin and his son Nikita Mazepin was racing for the US team before being dismissed.

Mazepin, born on March 2, 1999 in Moscow, was Russia’s fourth racer in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula 1.

The first Russian racer in Formula One was Vitaly Petrov, who made his debut in 2010 and retired after the 2012 season.

Another Russian driver, Daniil Kvyat, raced for F1 Teams Red Bull and Toro Rosso at different times between 2014 and 2017. Kvyat missed the 2018 season and was back again racing for Team Toro Rosso in 2019, 2020.

Sergey Sirotkin raced for Team Williams during the 2018 FIA F1 World Championship and he was the third Russian to enter the world of Formula One.