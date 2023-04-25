Russian Sports Minister Matytsin embarks on official tour to African countries

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin is set to pay official visits to a number of African countries between April 25-29, namely Benin, Togo and Senegal, the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office reported on Tuesday.

According to the press office, Matytsin is scheduled to hold meetings with the Minister of Sports of Benin, Oswald Homeky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Aurelien Agbenonci, as well as Togolese Sports and Recreation Minister Lidi Bessi Kama.

Memorandums on mutual cooperation in the sphere of physical culture and sports are expected to be signed following Matytsin’s official meetings.

Russia's sports minister is also set to go to Dakar to take part in a meeting of the presidium of the 8th Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport.