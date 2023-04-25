Ex-WBA heavyweight title challenger cuts career short, now working as driver

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexander Ustinov, who was a contender for the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title in 2017, has ended his career in the ring and started working as a driver.

"That’s how it is, that's how life turned out," Ustinov told TASS. "I moved from Minsk to Moscow; friends helped me. Now, I’ve started working as a driver and chauffeur for a senior vice president at a bank. I’m satisfied with my boxing career," the former athlete said.

"If you look at it on a global scale, I saw an absolutely different life owing to sports. I was the world and European champion, traveled across the globe and saw many countries. I interacted with people and established plenty of contacts. I am happy with my [sports] career, although, certainly, I probably would have liked [to achieve] more," the retired pugilist added.

Ustinov, 46, is an ex-WBA title challenger. The boxer won 35 fights (26 by knockout) and lost four. He also has 53 wins, nine defeats and one draw in kickboxing.