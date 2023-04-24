US boxer Shewmaker anticipates tough bout against Russia’s Kudryashov

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. US heavyweight boxer Sam Shewmaker, who is currently in Russia, told TASS he was looking forward to a tough bout against Russia’s Dmitry Kudryashov later this week.

The US and Russian heavyweight boxers are scheduled to square off on April 27 in the city of Vladikavkaz, in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia.

"We met yesterday. He seems like a very nice guy, big guy, tough guy. I watched a lot of his film [from previous fights]," Shewmaker, who is in Russia for the first time, said in an interview with TASS.

"I’ve got a tough road ahead of me, so it’s good and I’m excited," he added.

The 38-year-old American, known as the "Hillbilly Hammer," holds a professional boxing record of five wins (0 KOs) and one defeat (by KO) in addition to his numerous bare-knuckle fights.

His 37-year-old opponent from Russia, known as the ‘Russian Hammer’ has 31 career professional fights to his credit (25 wins with 24 KOs and six defeats with three KOs).