'Sports should be beyond politics': US boxer Shewmaker ahead of his boxing bout in Russia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Sports should transcend politics and it feels great to come to Russia as an athlete, US boxer Sam Shewmaker told TASS on Monday ahead of his boxing bout this week against Russia’s Dmitry Kudryashov.

The US and Russian heavyweight boxers are scheduled to square off on April 27 in the city of Vladikavkaz, in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia.

Asked about how much courage it takes for a US athlete to travel to Russia in the current global political situation, Shewmaker replied: "It takes a lot."

"I feel like for me - because I’ve never been [to Russia] but always wanted to come - with an invitation of being an athlete, I feel it’s beyond politics," the US fighter said in an interview with TASS.

"So far, it’s been great. They have really taken care of me and shown me great hospitality and I’m very happy to be here. I believe sports should be beyond politics," Shewmaker concluded.

The 38-year-old American, known as the "Hillbilly Hammer," holds a professional boxing record of five wins (0 KOs) and one defeat (by KO) in addition to his numerous bare-knuckle fights.

His 37-year-old opponent from Russia, known as the ‘Russian Hammer’ has 31 career professional fights to his credit (25 wins with 24 KOs and six defeats with three KOs).