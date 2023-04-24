Turkish football club to sign three-year sponsorship deal with Gazprom

ANKARA, April 24. /TASS/. Istanbul-based football club Besiktas and Russia’s Gazprom are close to signing a three-year sponsorship contract which will pay the Turkish club €61.5 mln as part of the deal, the TRT Spor TV channel reported on Monday.

The agreement will include an option to extend the deal for another two years and could be concluded in the coming days, the channel said, adding that it includes both the naming rights for the stadium and the club itself.

Currently, Great Britain’s British Vodafone is the key sponsor for Besiktas, but that agreement expires at the end of this season.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that Besiktas’ Deputy Chairman Serhan Cetinsaya would go to Russia in the near future to sign the agreement with Gazprom. However, the reports have not been officially confirmed.

Besiktas football club, founded in 1903, is a 16-time champion of Turkey, ten-time Cup champion and nine-time Super Cup champion in the country. The team plays its home games at Istanbul’s Vodafone Park stadium with a capacity of over 40,000. Besiktas is currently in third place in the Turkish league standings.