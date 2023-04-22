IOC official says Ukraine has gone too far in banning athletes to compete with Russians

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have gone too far in banning their athletes from taking part in events in which Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing, James Macleod, the IOC’s director of Olympic Solidarity and head of National Olympic Committee relations, said in a statement published by the Inside the Games news website on Saturday.

"You would have seen - and I do want to address it - a lot of strong wording from the Ukrainian Government on the decision that was made [by the IOC Executive Board]," said Macleod. "They have gone so far as to prohibit their own athletes from competing in events in which there could be neutral athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport."

"They have also threatened to withdraw the funding of those athletes should they do so," he added.

"That obviously for us is a step too far because athletes must be at the center of all of our deliberations and we don’t believe that Governments’ decisions whether it is the Ukrainian Government or the Russian Government or any Government should have an impact on athletes ability to access international competitions or funding so that is an unfortunate position that we are in at the moment but no doubt the IOC Executive Board will have to debate again on what is happening in that respect," Macleod said.

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, while they would not be able to take part in team events. On top of that, athletes should not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

On March 31, Oleg Nemchinov, a member of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee’s executive board and a government minister, said that Ukrainian athletes would not take part in the qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics that would involve Russians. On April 14, Ukrainian lawmaker Zhan Belenyuk published a decree of the country’s Youth and Sports Ministry, banning Ukrainian athletes from participating in events where Russians and Belarusians are also taking part. For the breach of the order, sports federations will be denied funding.