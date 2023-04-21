Venezuelan president welcomes Russian delegation to ALBA Games

CARACAS, April 22. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomed Russia’s delegation at the opening ceremony of the Fifth Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

"I welcome athletes and sportsmen from brotherly Russia," he said at the ceremony, which took place at the Garcia Carneiro stadium in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.

Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov led the Russian athletes who marched across the stadium. Thousands of Venezuelans greeted the Russian athletes with a storm of applause, a TASS correspondent reported. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov attended the ceremony as guests of honor.

The Fifth ALBA Games consist of 35 sports competitions. About 3,500 athletes from 11 countries will participate in the tournament. This year’s event will for the first time be held in an open format with the participation of the Russian national team of 48 athletes.