Boxer Veryasov picked as Russian team’s flag bearer at the ALBA Games in Venezuela

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Two-time Russian boxing champion Ivan Veryasov has been selected by the coaching staff and athletes as the Russian national team’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) Games in Venezuela, the Russian Sports Ministry told TASS on Friday.

The ALBA Games’ opening ceremony kicked off on Friday at 10:00 p.m. Moscow time at the Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro baseball stadium in the city of La Guaira. The competitions will be held until April 29.

Ivan Veryasov, 29, is a two-time Russian boxing champion (2018, 2019) and the winner of the European Youth Boxing Championship (2011). The boxer advanced to quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

The schedule of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) Games lists competitions in 35 sports. About 3,500 athletes from 11 countries are expected to participate. For the first time ever, this year’s event will be held in an open format, with the participation of the Russian national team.