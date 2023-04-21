Russia’s Chikunova sets new World Record in women’s 200-meter breaststroke event

KAZAN, April 21. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Yevgeniya Chikunova has set a new world record in 200-meter breaststroke event at the 2023 Russian Swimming Championship in Kazan.

The Russian athlete clocked the distance in 2 minutes 17.55 seconds. The previous world record belonged to Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa (2 minutes 18.95 seconds).

Belarusian swimmer Alina Zmushko took the silver with the result of 2 minutes 18.95 seconds and Russia’s Irina Shvayeva grabbed the bronze (2 minutes 19.41 seconds).

The Russian city of Kazan is hosting the 2023 Russian Swimming Championship between April 16 and 21.

Last March, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.