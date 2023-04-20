Modern pentathlon’s global body allows Russia to participate in int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has backed recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus participating in international tournaments on certain conditions, the UIPM’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) today announces its full support for a structured return to UIPM Sports competitions for individual athletes with Russia and Belarus passports, based on the recommendations for International Federations published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 28, 2023," the statement reads.

"UIPM supports the pathway of a return of ‘independent neutral athletes’ with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports, in line with the Olympic Charter and especially the principle of non-discrimination," according to the statement.

At its session on January 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.