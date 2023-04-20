Badminton World Federation decides to keep Russia, Belarus barred from int’l competitions

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Council of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has ruled to indefinitely extend its suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events, the global federation’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has maintained its suspension of Russian and Belarussian athletes and officials from participating at any BWF sanctioned international tournaments," the statement reads.

"The decision was made following a BWF Council meeting… This position reflects BWF’s core intention to preserve the integrity of badminton competitions and ensure the safety of all athletes," the statement added.

In early March 2022, the Badminton World Federation suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in the federation’s tournaments citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

"BWF acknowledges that sport should foster peace and solidarity between all people, and that sport should not become a political vehicle for influence in geopolitics," the statement from the Badminton World Federation reads.

"In that sense, the guiding principle is that athletes should always be allowed to participate in sport competitions without judgement of their passport and separate of any geo-political conflict outside the control of the sports movement," the global badminton organization stated.

The BWF continued by saying that "We recognize the recently proposed framework of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to which athletes from Russia and Belarus could potentially resume participation if International Federations decide such inclusion."

"However, in sight of risks to players and events that could arise by re-opening participation, plus steps to seek more clarity on IOC’s complex criteria for allowing participation, and any such repercussions this may have, including conditions related to Olympic qualification and potential participation in Paris 2024, BWF is not convinced there is satisfactory justification to lift the suspensions on Russian and Belarussian players and officials at this time," the statement added.

At its session on January 25, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sporting events.

Badminton qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be based on global rankings and is set to start on May 1, 2023.