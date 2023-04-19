Kolesnikov wins 50-meter backstroke at 2023 Russian Swimming Championships

KAZAN, April 19. /TASS/. Olympic medalist Kliment Kolesnikov took the 50-meter backstroke event on Wednesday at the 2023 Russian Swimming Championships in Kazan, clocking the world’s best time of the season.

Kolesnikov covered the distance in 24.12 seconds to take the gold, Pavel Samusenko followed him with a time of 24.28 seconds to clinch the silver and two-time Olympic Champion Yevgeny Rylov finished third (24.66 seconds).

The 50-meter backstroke event is not on the official Olympic list of competitions. The world record in the event currently belongs to US swimmer Hunter Armstrong with a time of 23.71 seconds.

At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kolesnikov, 22, took home the silver and bronze medals in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle events respectively.

He is also a six-time world champion in short-course competitions in addition to his one silver and two bronze medals clinched at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in South Korea’s Gwangju.