World Rowing sets up working group on Russia’s return to global sports arena

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The world’s governing body for rowing sports, World Rowing, has set up a working group to decide the criteria for Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation in international events as well as qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in France, the organization’s press office said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

"Over the last weeks, World Rowing has conducted a number of formal consultations with its member federations and gathered its Executive Committee on several occasions, to discuss the most recent positions being taken and the recommendations being made by various governments, international and non-governmental organizations, civil society, the UN, the IOC, as well as internal World Rowing stakeholders and constituents, to consider the way forward and appropriate measures to be taken regarding upcoming international rowing events and the qualification pathway to Paris 2024," the statement reads.

"In this context, the World Rowing Executive Committee has set up a working group tasked to make recommendations for all relevant World Rowing events, including World Championships, Under 19 World Championships, Under 23 World Championships and World Cups for both 2023 and 2024," according to the statement.

"Decisions will be communicated in due time," World Rowing added in its statement.

On March 2, 2022, World Rowing announced a decision to impose a temporary ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions.

After Tokyo was home to the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it will travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

At its session on January 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.