Russian Football Union may consider having national referees at 2023 CAFA Championship

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The management of the Russian Football Union (RFU) is ready to consider the possibility of having national referees officiating at the upcoming Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship if a relevant request is submitted, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov said on Wednesday.

"If we receive a request on this issue, we will certainly consider it," he said in an interview with Russia’s Sport-Express daily. "So far, we have received no such requests."

Mitrofanov announced to journalists on Tuesday night that the Russian national football team had decided against participating in the 2023 CAFA Championship.

The CAFA Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek and Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, on June 9-21. The tournament will bring together the national teams of Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. One more Asian national team is supposed to be invited.

CAFA was established in June 2014 and is one of five regional governance bodies within the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). In addition to CAFA, the AFC also encompasses the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF), the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).