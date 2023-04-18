Russian team refuses to participate in Central Asian Football Association Championship

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has refused to participate in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship, the Russian Football Union’s General Secretary Maxim Mitrofanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We sent an official letter to CAFA yesterday to notify our colleagues. We are facing a number of organizational difficulties and, regrettably, we had to refuse. There have been a number of issues between us and CAFA related to the heavy load the footballers will face: it will be hot and the break between [matches on June] 11th and 15th will be short," Mitrofanov said.

"What can the CAFA tournament be replaced with? We are in talks with a large number of entities. Certainly, we are eager to play," he added.

The CAFA Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek and Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, from June 9-21. The tournament will bring together the national teams of Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. One more Asian team is supposed to be invited.

CAFA was established in June 2014 and is one of five regional bodies of governance within the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Besides CAFA, the AFC also includes the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF), the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).