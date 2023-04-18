International Surfing Association decides against Russia’s participation on global arena

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The International Surfing Association (ISA) has extended its suspension of Russian athletes from all its official international events as the organization has no provision in its regulations regarding participation under a neutral-flag, the ISA said in a statement obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

Two sets of Olympic medals will be up for grabs in surfing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

"The ISA noted the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Board recommendation on 28 March 2023 to enable International Sports Federations to implement their own policies regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors as neutral athletes in events under specific conditions," the statement reads.

"This IOC recommendation on neutral athletes does not apply to team sports nor team events," according to the statement. "ISA events are competitions with qualified teams who are entered by their National Surfing Federations."

"There is no provision in the ISA Rule Book for the participation of individuals outside their national teams, including for World Surfing Games and other events that play a part in athlete qualification for the Olympic Games via their National Olympic Committees," the ISA’s statement added.

After Tokyo was home to the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it will travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

At its session on January 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.