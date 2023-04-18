First group of Russian athletes set to head to Venezuela for 2023 ALBA Games on Apr. 18

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The first group of Russian athletes bound for the 2023 ALBA Games, held under the auspices of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), is set to take off to Venezuela later tonight, a source in the Russian Sports Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The first competitors will fly to Venezuela tonight," the source said.

The Russian Table Tennis Federation (RTTF) announced earlier that six athletes on the national roster had been scheduled to fly to Venezuela on Tuesday, while the rest of the national team’s members would join them a couple of days later.

The roster of the Russian national squad at the 2023 ALBA Games is made up of 48 athletes who will compete for medals in a variety of events including boxing, beach volleyball, karate, table tennis, trampoline, weightlifting and rhythmic gymnastics.

In late February, Venezuela’s Minister of Popular Power for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, invited Russian athletes to participate in the 2023 ALBA Games. The invitation was extended personally by Maldonado to Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin during their bilateral meeting on February 22.

The ALBA Games will consist of 35 events hosted by Venezuela between April 21 and 29. As many as 3,500 athletes representing 11 countries are expected to take part in the upcoming competition. Venezuela last hosted the ALBA Games in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was established on December 14, 2004 at the initiative of then-President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. ALBA’s 10 member states are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.