Boxing legend Mike Tyson hints at rematch with Roy Jones Jr.

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson of the United States hinted at a possible second exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. of Russia, but only if the price is right, TMZ’s sports web portal announced on Tuesday.

In November 2020, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., who were 54 and 51 years old respectively at that time, squared off in the ring, but after the bout went the full eight rounds, referees called it a draw.

Asked in an interview with TMZ whether a rematch with Jones was possible, Tyson said: "I could be persuaded."

"When I see the money people for the end of the product, my mind works clearer. I can't express myself right now financially," he added.

Mike Tyson

Legendary American boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson holds a record of 50 wins (44 by KOs) and six defeats in his professional boxing career.

The US fighter, who officially wrapped up his professional career in 2005, holds the record for being the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF belts, becoming undisputed champion at the age of 20. He won his first 19 professional bouts by knockout.

Tyson, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame, was the first ever heavyweight to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF championship belts and the only fighter to successfully unify them.

Roy Jones Jr.

In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grant Russian citizenship to Roy Jones Jr. The professional career of the US-born boxer began in 1989 and he has won world titles in four weight classes.

At one point, he was considered the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer. He is also a unique sporting figure in being the only fighter to win belts in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Jones Jr. had 66 wins over his professional career, including 47 knockouts, and lost nine fights. In 1988, he won a silver medal at the Seoul Olympics.