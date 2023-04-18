European Table Tennis Union forms working group on Russia’s return to int’l competitions

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The international and European table tennis governing bodies have created a working group together with Russia to talk about the chances of Russian players returning to the international arena, the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

On March 30, the Executive Board of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) backed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international events.

"Followed by the ITTF Executive Board announcement regarding the endorsement of the recent statement from the International Olympic Committee, ETTU Executive Board discussed the same topic of the status of players with a Russian or Belarusian passport in the international competitions," the statement from the ETTU reads.

"The Executive Board accepted by majority of the votes to join a working group with ITTF and the Russian Table Tennis Federation," according to the statement.

Commenting on the decision, ETTU Acting President Pedro Moura said: "This working group has the objective to evaluate a possible pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian players to ETTU competitions under IOC and ITTF recent recommendations."

The IOC recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, while they would not be able to take part in team events. On top of that, athletes should not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports.

On February 28, 2022, the IOC issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February last year, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 2, 2022, the ITTF announced a decision to impose a temporary ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions. The following day, the ETTU barred Russian clubs from all European competitions.