Olympic Champ Sikharulidze appointed as Russia’s Figure Skating acting president

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s 2002 Olympic champion in pair figure skating competitions Anton Sikharulidze was appointed on Monday as acting president of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR), the federation’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

"The FSFR has appointed Anton Sikharulidze, who has served as the organization’s vice president, to the post of the FSFR acting president," the statement reads.

"The FSFR Director General Alexander Kogan, who had been in this office since December 2022, voluntarily resigned," the statement added.