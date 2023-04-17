World number one Djokovic lauds Russian tennis player Rublev’s latest ATP title

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The world’s top tennis player Novak Djokovic has extended his congratulations to Russia’s Andrey Rublev after he won the 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament last week.

"Molodets," Djokovic wrote in the Russian language on Rublev’s account on Instagram (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been recognized as extremist), as the Serbian tennis legend’s quote can roughly be translated as ‘Well done.’"

Rublev took the title in Monte Carlo after taking three sets (5-7; 6-2; 7-5) to beat his Danish opponent Holger Rune in the final of the tournament last Sunday. However, Rublev was not able to move up from last week's ranking of sixth in the newest edition of the ATP Rankings published earlier in the day.

This week, both Rublev and Djokovic are set to play at the Belgrade ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Matches will take place on clay from April 17 to 23. The tournament offers over 562,000 euros (some $613,550) in prize money.

Djokovic is the all-time leader in the number of weeks atop the ATP Rankings at 383 weeks, beating the record previously held by German tennis player Steffi Graf, who was number one in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings for a total of 377 weeks.

Following his win in Monte Carlo, Rublev, 25, now has 13 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.