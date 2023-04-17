World Archery to discuss Russian, Belarusian athletes’ int’l participation at next meeting

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The world’s governing archery body, World Archery (WA), intends to consider the potential participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international competitions at its upcoming Executive Board meeting, WA’s press office told TASS in a statement on Monday.

"This issue will be discussed at the next meeting of our Executive Board," the statement reads. "There is one scheduled in the coming weeks."

In early March 2022, the WA Executive Board ruled to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international events until further notice. The international federation also prohibited Russia and Belarus from either hosting or bidding for international archery competitions.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.

