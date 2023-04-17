Russian tennis star Medvedev climbs to fourth place in newly-published ATP rankings

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev climbed one notch up in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings of the world’s best tennis players, published on Monday.

Medvedev reached the quarterfinals stage of the 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday, losing in straight sets to Denmark’s Holger Rune, with the final score of 3-6; 4-6.

Playing under a neutral status, Medvedev, 27, was the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks in 2022. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 19 ATP tournaments.

Another Russian tennis star, Andrey Rublev, eventually won the tournament in Monte Carlo, in the final match outplaying his Danish opponent Holger Rune, with the final score of 5-7; 6-2; 7-5. But, Rublev maintained his sixth place in the newly published ATP Rankings if compared to the previous week.

Rublev, 25, is now the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

The 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament marks its 116th iteration this year and is traditionally played on outdoor clay courts. The tournament ran between April 9 and 16, and featured a pot of 5.8 million euros (almost $6.4 million) in prize money up for grabs.

The ATP’s latest Top Ten list is as follows: No. 1: Novak Djokovic (Serbia); No. 2: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain); No. 3: Casper Ruud (Norway); No. 4: Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing as neutral at ATP tournaments); No. 5: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece); No. 6: Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete playing as neutral at ATP tournaments); No. 7: Holger Rune (Denmark); No. 8: Jannick Sinner (Italy); No. 9: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada); and No. 10: Taylor Fritz (USA).

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.