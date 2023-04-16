Russia’s Rublev clinches his first ATP Maters title

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev snatched his first ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark at the 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters.

The 5th-seeded Rublev defeated the 6th-seeded Rune 5-7,6-2, 7-5.

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 6th in the ATP’s World Rankings. He is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, never going further than the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

Rune, 19, will be ranked 7th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings from April 17. He is the holder of three ATP titles. His best performance at Grand Slam tournaments was quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

The 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament marks its 116th edition this year and is traditionally played on outdoor clay courts. The tournament runs between April 9 and 16 and has 5.8 million Euros (almost $6.4 million) in prize money up for grabs.

Rublev is the second Russian to win the tournament after Andrey Cesnokov who clinched the title in 1990.