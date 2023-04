ASTANA, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s grandmaster Yan Nepomnyashchy has outplayed China's Ding Liren in the fifth game of the match for the title of world chess crown in Astana on Saturday.

Nepomnyaschy is in the lead 3-2 after five games. The sixth game is due on April 16 at noon Moscow time. Nepomnyashchy will play black.