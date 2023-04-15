Russian Paralympic body asks UN to prevent any IPC discrimination against Russian athletes

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has asked the United Nations to call on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to prevent any discrimination against Russian Paralympic athletes and infringement on their rights to compete in international tournaments and the Paralympics, according to an open letter seen by TASS.

"The RPC is asking the UN to call on the IPC to prevent any discrimination of disabled Russian athletes or infringement of their rights to take part in international sports tournaments and the Paralympic Games," the letter reads.