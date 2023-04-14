Denmark’s Rune blocks Medvedev’s advance to 2023 Monte Carlo semifinals

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev failed to clear the quarterfinals round of the 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday losing in straight sets to Denmark’s Holger Rune on Friday.

In just one hour and 17 minutes, the 19-year-old Dane defeated the 3rd-seeded Medvedev, who was playing under a neutral status, in straight sets 6-3; 6-4.

"It wasn't easy for sure, it's always tough to play Daniil," the official ATP website quoted Rune as saying after his match against Medvedev.

"It was actually my first time playing against him in a real match, but we've practiced tons of times. I have huge respect for everything he's done. The last week it was not easy to stop him but I'm happy I managed to do it," the Dane, who is currently No. 9 in the ATP’s Rankings, added.

Medvedev, 27, is currently ranked 5th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings. In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 18 ATP tournaments.

The 2023 ATP Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament marks its 116th edition this year and is traditionally played on outdoor clay courts. The tournament runs between April 9 and 16 and has 5.8 million Euros (almost $6.4 million) in prize money up for grabs.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.