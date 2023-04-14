World bobsleigh and skeleton body to rule soon on Russian athletes in global competitions

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is set to discuss the potential participation of Russian athletes in competitions under its aegis at an Executive Committee meeting in the upcoming months, the IBSF’s press office disclosed in a statement to TASS.

"The IBSF supports the call from the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] for peace," the statement reads. "Being part of the Olympic Movement, the IBSF will continue to make its contributions to any peace-building efforts and as such the IBSF strongly condemns any kind of violence… Sport has always contributed in building bridges and giving hope."

"Equally, the IBSF has noted the IOC's recommendations for International Federations on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarussian passport in international competitions," according to the IBSF.

"As the sliding season has come to an end, the IBSF Executive Committee will discuss the matter during one of its next meeting[s] to be held over the upcoming months," the statement added.

In mid-July 2022, the IBSF announced its decision to suspend Russian athletes from all international tournaments until further notice.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.