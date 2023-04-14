Russian Paralympic Committee’s reinstatement with IPC to be decided in September

TOKYO, April 14. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will convene a meeting of its General Council in September to discuss the potential reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) membership within the global body, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing IPC President Andrew Parsons.

According to the agency, quoting Parsons, "While the IPC ‘would like to be aligned’ with the International Olympic Committee, the decision on next year's Paralympics will be based on a vote of national committees at the IPC's General Assembly in September."

On November 16, 2022, an Extraordinary General Assembly of the IPC voted to suspend the RPC’s membership within the organization.

"As it was a decision taken by the General Assembly, only the General Assembly can change the decision," Kyodo quoted Parsons as saying in an online interview with the Japanese news agency.

Russian para-athletes had been set to compete in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 until the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine. The IPC had previously issued a temporary suspension of the RPC in August 2016 amid the doping scandal controversy then afflicting the Russian sports world.

In 2019, the IPC restored the RPC’s membership under a set of specific terms that Russia was obligated to fulfill by December 31, 2022. Russian para-athletes were able to compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in 2021 based on that decision.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Commenting on the IOC’s recommendations, IPC President Parsons told Kyodo: "Our position on Russia and Belarus hasn't changed."

"The IOC issued a recommendation to the international sports organizations, but it doesn't apply to the Paralympic movement," the IPC chief added.