IBA calls on Olympic body to ditch boxing qualifying results at 2023 European Games

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The International Boxing Association (IBA) has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to strip the 2023 European Games of their qualifying status for the 2024 Summer Games, the IBA’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2023 European Games are scheduled to be hosted by Poland’s Krakow and Malopolska between June 21 and July 22.

"Following the European Olympic Committee's (EOC) decision to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the European Games 2023, which is severely damaging these athletes’ chances of qualifying for Paris 2024, IBA urges the IOC to revoke the Qualification status from these competitions," the statement reads.

"The IOC recognized a continental qualifier for Europe, which totally contradicts the IOC’s stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes, as these athletes are not able to compete at the European Games 2023 and will be denied the opportunity to qualify for Paris 2024," the statement continued.

"For this reason, the European Games 2023 can no longer remain an IOC recognized qualifier for Paris 2024 and must be annulled to counteract the discriminatory actions taken by the European Olympic Committee against the recommendations made at the last IOC Executive Board Meeting," according to the IBA.

"The IBA reiterates its commitment to fair opportunities for all athletes regardless of their nationality and will stand for the rights of each of them. The athlete-first approach should prevail and there should be no place for politics in our sport, and IBA shows this with its actions," the statement added.

"The IBA Olympic Qualification System (OQS) was approved by the IOC Executive Board on 1 April 2022. The IBA insists that this system was based on a process rooted in fairness, clarity, and openness, and based on athlete performance at IBA events, including World Championship," the statement added.

In early March 2022, the IBA barred boxers representing Russia from participating in international sports events. However, on October 5, 2022 the IBA Board of Directors ruled to reverse the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

After Tokyo was home to the Olympic flame at the 2020 Summer Games, it will travel to Paris for the Summer Games in 2024, and then to Los Angeles in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.