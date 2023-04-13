World Triathlon greenlights Russia’s neutral-status participation in int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the global body of triathlon, World Triathlon, HAS ruled to clear athletes from Russia and Belarus for their neutral-status participation in international tournaments, World Triathlon’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The World Triathlon Executive Board has approved its support, in principle, for the IOC’s recommendation of a return to competition of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports and the lifting of the suspension applied to the countries’ participations in World Triathlon events," the statement reads.

"Today’s decision was taken in order to develop a pathway for Independent Neutral Athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports as well as officials from both countries to participate in the sport," according to the World Triathlon.

"World Triathlon is working with the IOC [the International Olympic Committee] and ASOIF [the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations] to develop the independent review process necessary for any athlete or official from the two countries to attend an event," the statement added.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments but only under certain conditions.

Athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov called these recommendations absolutely unacceptable as they would lead to a split in Russian sports. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the IOC’s recommendations as discriminatory.