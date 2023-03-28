ROC president blasts updated IOC recommendations for Russian athletes as ‘unacceptable’

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Updated recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the admission of Russian athletes to competitions are "unacceptable," Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The parameters announced are absolutely unacceptable. The neutral status is a violation of human rights, which a UN expert has pointed out. We consider the proposed conditions unreasonable, legally unsound and excessive. We strongly disagree with additional anti-doping procedures for the Russian athletes," Pozdnyakov said.

The IOC issued recommendations to international federations that Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to compete in a neutral status, i.e. without the national flag, anthem and symbols of their respective countries, on an individual basis and without being allowed to take part in team competitions. Also, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not support the special military operation in Ukraine or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.