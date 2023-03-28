Ban for competition in team sports contradicts Olympic Charter, ROC President says

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The ban for Russian athletes to compete in international competitions on team sports is a discrimination and it contradicts the Olympic Charter, says Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Preisdent Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"As for team sports, we are dealing with a clear passport-based discrimination," Pozdnyakov said. "This prohibits almost 30% of athletes from competing. Such approach contradicts the Olympic Charter, any norms."

On March 8, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced that the organization will decide on whether to authorize Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics later. He noted that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be authorized to compete in international team sports competitions.