Torpedo Moscow FC hires Spaniard Clotet as new head coach

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Spanish football coach Josep Clotet has been hired as the head coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL) football club Torpedo Moscow, the club’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The press office refused to provide any details about the deal between the club and the Spanish specialist.

Torpedo Moscow FC announced a decision on March 22 to sever ties with its previous head coach Andrey Talalayev, citing a mutual agreement between the two sides to part ways.

Talalayev served as the head coach of Torpedo Moscow FC from October 2022 and Clotet is now the fourth head coach to take the reigns of the club during the current RPL season, as the team was previously led by Alexander Borodyuk (until August 2022) and Nikolay Savichev (until October 2022).

Josep ‘Pep’ Clotet, 45, has a vast coaching background working with junior and professional Spanish football clubs.

Torpedo Moscow FC is currently at the bottom (16th place) of the RPL’s standings as it has earned 10 points after 20 rounds played. The club is scheduled to begin the 21st round with an away game against Rostov FC on April 2.