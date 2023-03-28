Swiss-based CAS to hear Russia’s appeal against International Skating Union in early May

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hold hearings on May 2 on the appeal against the suspension of Russian athletes from events authorized by the International Skating Union (ISU), the court’s press office announced on Tuesday.

The Russian side’s appeal against the ISU was submitted by the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR), the Russian Skating Union (RSU), short-track skater Semyon Yelistratov, speed skater Anzhelika Golikova, figure skaters Yevgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

On March 1, 2022, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension includes figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.