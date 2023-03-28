FIDE chief says ‘millions’ will watch 2023 World Chess Championship

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The audience for the 2023 World Chess Championship next month between Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi and China’s Ding Liren will be significantly larger thanks to China’s enormous viewership, FIDE (World Chess Federation) President Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Tuesday.

"I believe that owing to the size of the Chinese audience, this year’s viewership will without a doubt be much larger than previous ones," Dvorkovich said. "It [the audience] will be in the millions."

"I think that tight games and other highlights will be watched by tens of millions of people," the FIDE president added.

On July 20, 2022, Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian Chess Grandmaster and reigning world champion, refused to participate in a match for the world chess crown against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, saying at that time that he was "not motivated to play another match" and simply felt that he did not "have a lot to gain."

Following Carlsen’s withdrawal last year, Nepomniachtchi was slated to face China’s Ding Liren, who was his runner-up at the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament. The battle for the 2023 World Chess Crown between Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi and China’s Ding Liren will be hosted by the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, between April 7 and May 1.