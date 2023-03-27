Russia’s Olympic skating Champ Kostomarov keeps battling for life

SIRIUS /Federal territory/. A health condition of Russia’s 2006 Winter Olympics Champion in figure skating ice dance Roman Kostomarov is improving, Ilya Averbukh, a Russian Olympic figure skating medalist, said on Monday.

According to reportsearly this year, Kostomarov was rushed to the intensive care unit of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital on January 10. TASS sources reported later that the skater was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was put on life support.

"As for Roma [Roman Kostomarov], thanks God, the situation is getting better now. We have sent video recorded messages to Roma and they were motivated," Averbukh continued. "Couple of days ago he recorded a voice-message for us and we heard a strong motivation in his voice."

"He made a joke saying that as soon as soon ‘I undergo uplifting I will be back with you guys," Averbukh said. "His health condition is improving."

Kostomarov was hooked up to an ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) medical apparatus. He was switched off from the ECMO machine on January 24 but he was still facing a threat of sepsis and problems with blood circulation.

Sources close to the situation, cited by TASS, reported in early February that both of his feet were amputated.

Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets daily reported later that Kostomarov underwent another surgery and all of his left hand fingers were amputated.

Kostomarov, 45, is the gold medalist of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where he skated with Tatyana Navka in an ice dance competition.

The duo of Kostomarov and Navka also clinched two gold medals in the World Championships, took home three golds from the European championships and three golds plus the silver at the ISU Grand Prix Finals.