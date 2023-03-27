FIFA to credit Russia’s friendlies in its next monthly Rankings List

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. FIFA, the governing body of world football, will credit friendly matches played by the Russian national football squad in its upcoming monthly Rankings List, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Monday.

"Russia’s [friendly] matches against Iran and Iraq should be credited by the FIFA Rankings," according to the RFU’s statement.

The Russian national football squad played a friendly away match against the Iranian national team on March 23, finishing with a 1-1 draw in front of the over 78,000-seat capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

On March 26, the Russian team hosted Iran’s national team in St. Petersburg, defeating the Iranian side with a score of 2-0.

According to FIFA’s Rankings List, Russia finished in 37th place in 2022, while Iran and Iraq held 24th and 68th places, respectively.

Last year, the Russian national football team played three friendlies; against Kyrgyzstan in September (2-1) and then against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in November (both matches ended in scoreless draws).

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to bar Russian clubs and teams from playing in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

Also on February 28, 2022, the IOC issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, also citing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov announced in late November 2022 that, in light of the barring of Russia’s national teams and football clubs from UEFA and FIFA competitions, the RFU was looking at joining the Asian Football Confederation.