Ukrainian epee-fencers failed at attempted political manifestation in China

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Organizers of the Epee Fencing World Cup stage in China’s Nanjing have prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian team’s members to take a picture with a politically-motivated poster, Visegard24 web portal announced on Monday.

The video, posted by the source, showed Ukrainian epee-fencers attempting to take a picture holding a poster that advocates banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from international fencing tournaments.

The tournament’s organizers in China swiftly intervened and prevented this political statement from being made.

The decision to clear Russian and Belarusian athletes for participation in international fencing sports competitions was made on March 10 at the FIE (the International Fencing Federation) Extraordinary Congress, which was held in an online format.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.