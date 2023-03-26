Russia beats Iraq 2-0 in its first domestic match since 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, March 26. /TASS/. Russia has beaten Iraq 2-0 in a friendly match played at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom-Arena on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Anton Miranchuk (in the 50th minute) and Sergey Pinyayev (in the 58th minute).

It was Russia’s first domestic match since November 11, 2021, when Russia defeated Cyprus 6-0 in a qualification game ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. After that, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) barred Russian teams and football clubs from participating in their tournaments.