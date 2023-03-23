Russian sports chief hopes IOC to clear Russian athletes for international tournaments

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should make a decision at its upcoming session to issue recommendations to international sports federations to allow Russian athletes’ participation in international tournaments, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

"The Olympic Games are the main competition for many athletes, and they will always be," the Russian Sports Ministry quoted Matytsin as saying in a statement.

"I hope that the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee will decide at its upcoming meeting to recommend the international [sports] federations allowing Russian athletes’ participation in all of its authorized competitions, and will certainly raise the issue of our athletes qualification and participation in the upcoming Olympics," Matytsin said.

A session of the IOC Executive Board is scheduled to be held between March 28 and 30.

After Tokyo hosted the 2020 Summer Olympics, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will host the event in 2028. In 2021, at the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, eligible athletes from the two countries should not be "active supporters" of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under neutral status.

On February 9, Reuters news agency quoted IOC President Thomas Bach as saying in a statement that any potential boycott of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris by the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee (NOC) would be in violation of the Olympic Charter.