Up to 500 Russian football fans expected at Iran-Russia friendly in Tehran

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. As many as 500 Russian football fans will be in attendance during tonight’s friendly between the Russian and Iranian national teams in the capital of Iran, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced to TASS on Thursday.

"We expect that up to 500 Russian football fans will come out in support of their national team during the friendly in Tehran," the RFU press office stated.

The Russian national football squad is scheduled to play an away friendly match against the Iranian national team later in the day, with the game at the over 78,000-seat capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran kicking off at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Last year, the Russian national football team played three friendlies; against Kyrgyzstan in September (2-1) and against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in November (both matches ended in scoreless draws).

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28, 2022 from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

Also on February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Russian Football Union (RFU) President Alexander Dyukov announced in late November 2022 that, in light of the barring of Russia’s national teams and football clubs from UEFA and FIFA competitions, the RFU was looking at joining the Asian Football Confederation.