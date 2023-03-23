Russian Football Union confirms home friendly against Iraq on March 26

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian national team will play a friendly against the national squad of Iraq on March 26 in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, the same venue that was home to the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country that hosted matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The RFU press office announced earlier that Russia had extended the Iraqi Football Association an invitation to play a friendly in St. Petersburg on March 9.

The Russian national football squad is also scheduled to play an away friendly match against Iran on March 23 in Tehran. That match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

Last year, the Russian national football team played three friendlies; against Kyrgyzstan in September (2-1) and against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in November (both matches ended in scoreless draws).

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28, 2022 from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

Also on February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Russian Football Union (RFU) President Alexander Dyukov announced in late November 2022 that, in light of the barring of Russia’s national teams and football clubs from UEFA and FIFA competitions, the RFU was looking at joining the Asian Football Confederation.