IOC to discuss return of Russia, Belarus to int’l tournaments on March 28

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to discuss on March 28 an issue of athletes’ participation representing Russia and Belarus in international tournaments, the IOC press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) convenes for its meeting on March 28-30.

"On the first day, the IOC EB will discuss the conclusions and review the feedback from a series of consultation calls held with IOC Members, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs) and athletes’ representatives on the topic of solidarity with Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and the status of athletes from these countries," the statement reads.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

IOC’s ban on Russia’s international participation

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.