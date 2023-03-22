World’s governing ice hockey body IIHF rules to extend suspension of Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has ruled to extend indefinitely the suspension term of national ice hockey teams and clubs representing Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, the IIHF press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today at its regularly scheduled meeting, the IIHF Council reviewed the current safety risks associated with reincorporating the Russian and the Belarusian National and Club Teams into IIHF Competitions," the statement reads.

"Based on a detailed risk assessment from a renowned company that specializes in assessing risks due to various global challenges, the IIHF Council determined that it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian Teams back into IIHF Competitions, and that it will not be safe for the upcoming 2023/2024 IIHF Championship season," according to the IIHF.

"Therefore, the IIHF will move forward with the 2023/2024 IIHF Championship season without the Russian and Belarusian Teams," the statement added.

Worldwide sanctions against Russian, Belarusian ice hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Congress, hosted by Finland’s Tampere on May 27, 2022, voted to exclude the national teams of Russia and Belarus from the 2023 World Championship, and the two teams were likewise sidelined at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship, due to the developments in Ukraine.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.