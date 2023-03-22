Russian athletes to compete at 2023 ALBA Games under national flag

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be participating in the 2023 ALBA Games, held under the auspices of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), next month under the Russian tricolor and to the strains of the national anthem, the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian athletes will be taking part in the Games of the Bolivarian alliance’s member states under the national flag of Russia and to the strains of the national anthem," the ministry’s news service stated.

The preliminary roster of the Russian national squad at the 2023 ALBA Games lists 48 athletes, who will be competing for medals in boxing, beach volleyball, karate, table tennis, trampoline, weightlifting and rhythmic gymnastics.

Late last month, Venezuela’s Minister of Popular Power for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado, extended an invitation to Russian athletes to participate in the 2023 ALBA Games. The invitation was extended personally by Maldonado to Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin during their bilateral meeting on February 22.

The ALBA Games will consist of 35 events hosted by Venezuela between April 21 and 29. As many as 3,500 athletes representing 11 countries are expected to take part in the upcoming competition. Venezuela last hosted the ALBA Games in 2011.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) was established on December 14, 2004 at the initiative of then-President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. ALBA’s 10 member states are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.