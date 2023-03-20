Alcaraz ends Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak defeating him at Indian Wells’ final

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated on Sunday night Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the 2023 Indian Wells tennis tournament in the United States.

The Spaniard breezed past the Russian with the 6-3; 6-2 win putting an end to Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak and he is now likely to notch the top place in the weekly-published edition of the ATP Rankings List that should be published on Monday.

"I'm playing great. Of course today, the conditions today were pretty tough," the 19-year-old Spanish tennis star was quoted as saying by the official ATP website after his win over Medvedev.

"Of course Daniil didn't play at his best, obviously," Alcaraz added.

Playing in the fourth round of the 2023 Indian Wells tournament, Medvedev defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev despite sustaining an injury in the middle of the match’s second set. He had called for a medical timeout, asking for a doctor to see him on the court. The match resumed after the doctor bandaged one of his ankles. He won the match with the final score of 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

Medvedev, 27, has been playing at the tournament in the United States under a neutral status. He is currently ranked 6th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings.

In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 18 ATP tournaments.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.