Medvedev defeats Tiafoe in Indian Wells, reaches his fourth consecutive ATP final

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the semi-final match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament early on Sunday, reaching his fourth consecutive ATP final.

Medvedev, seeded fifth, won the match 7:5, 7:6 (7:4).

He will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (seeded first) and Jannik Sinner of Italy (seeded 11th).

Prior to that, the Russian player won ATP tournaments in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. His current winning streak currently lists 19 matches.

Medvedev, 27, is playing at the tournament in the United States under a neutral status. He is currently ranked 6th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings. In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 18 ATP tournaments.

The tournament in Indian Wells will end on March 19, its prize pool is $8.8 million.