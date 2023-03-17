Russian Football Union confirms friendly match against Iran on March 23

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian national team will play a friendly match against the national squad of Iran on March 23 in Tehran, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Friday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. local time on March 23.

Last year, the Russian national football team played three friendly football matches, namely against Kyrgyzstan in September (2-1) and against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in November (both matches ended in scoreless draws).

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28, 2022 from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

Also on February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing the special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Russian Football Union (RFU) President Alexander Dyukov announced in late November 2022 that, in light of the barring of Russia’s national teams and football clubs from UEFA and FIFA competitions, the RFU was looking at joining the Asian Football Confederation.